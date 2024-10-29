WWE's Rhea Ripley, Zelina Vega Share 'Menace Match Made In Heaven' Death Note Cosplay

WWE's Rhea Ripley and Zelina Vega have dipped into the world of Japanese manga for their Halloween costumes this year. The two stars recently cosplayed as two characters from one of their favorite titles, "Death Note." Vega shared the duo's digs on her TikTok. The short video, accompanied by Rockwell's 1984 hit "Somebody's Watching Me," features Vega dressed as "Death Note" character Misa Amane, reading from the titular notebook, with Ripley ominously hovering behind her as the Japanese death god, Ryuk. For those unfamiliar, the original Japanese manga series "Death Note" ran from 2003 to 2006, and centered around a mysterious high school notebook that brings death to anyone whose name is written in it.

Vega, a noted manga/anime fan, told ComicBook.com, "Misa Amane from 'Death Note!' One of my absolute favorite anime's of all time. This may surprise some, but to the people who truly know me, my favorite character being Light Yagami is no surprise. The absolute GENIUS this man is — both alluring and scary. I hope to be as smart as him, minus the God complex and ya know." It's not the first time Vega has pulled off an anime-inspired costume. In 2021, she cosplayed as Rock Lee from "Naruto." Vega also sports several manga-inspired tattoos.

Ripley has also embraced the Halloween vibes in the past. Although her normal ring gear suggests she's in Halloween mode year-round, she did change it up slightly in 2021 with a Batman-inspired duo's costume with "Terror Twin" Damien Priest. WWE has sometimes posted galleries of stars in costume, encouraging fans to vote on their favorites. Meanwhile, the company is fresh off its Halloween-themed PLE, "WWE NXT" Halloween Havoc. In the main event, Trick Williams retained his NXT Championship against Ethan Page in a Devil's Playground match.