AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report: 10/26/24

As it gets deeper and deeper into fall, "AEW Collision" has predictably seen its numbers dip as it goes against college football, the Major League Baseball postseason, and the occasional WWE PLE. But this past weekend, it seemed likely that "Collision" would have even lower numbers than usual, as it would be going directly against Game 2 of the World Series, between two wildly popular teams in the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Advertisement

That was exactly how things panned out. Wrestlenomics reports that the Saturday show drew 321K total viewers, along with 0.09 in the coveted 18-49 demographic. Both numbers were down from the week before, with total viewership dropping 7% from 346K, while 18-49 was down 10% from 0.10. Against the four week average, total viewership was down 8% from 350K, while, in a bit of good news, 18-49 showed no change, remaining at 0.09.

Despite the low numbers, "Collision" still finished sixth in primetime that evening, trailing only the World Series game, which, in addition to airing on Fox, also aired on cable channel Fox Deportes and Fox Sports streaming channels. Though a final number has yet to be revealed for the game, fast nationals indicated that the Dodgers 4-2 victory drew at least 13.8 million total viewers across all platforms.

Advertisement

"Collision" was headlined by a tag team clash between LFI's Rush and Dralistico taking on FTR, who picked up the victory. The show also featured the revelation that Orange Cassidy would be on hand this Wednesday for "AEW Dynamite," to address the BCC's attack on friend Chuck Taylor, the in-ring return of Penelope Ford, and a hotly contested singles match between Ricochet and Lio Rush, with the former earning the victory as he continues to set his sights on AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita.