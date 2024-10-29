Chad Gable Has Harsh Words For Otis After WWE Raw

Chad Gable, the once proud leader of Alpha Academy, has some harsh words for his former protege, Otis, after seeing his latest t-shirt text. The shirt in reference reads "Free Otis" — a phrase that Otis was promoting on last night's episode of "WWE Raw" and for many weeks prior. As Gable alludes to, though, Otis has been free of him for months as Gable has since broken away to form a new stable called American Made, with Ivy Nile and The Creed Brothers replacing Otis, Maxxine Dupri, and Akira Tozawa.

Advertisement

"Why am I seeing this?" Gable wrote on X alongside a photograph of Otis wearing the aforementioned shirt. "Free you from what? Moron. Your need to keep a constant reminder of me on you at all times is disturbing and disappointing. Move on. Stop embarrassing yourself."

Why am I seeing this? Free you from what? Moron. Your need to keep a constant reminder of me on you at all times is disturbing and disappointing. Move on. Stop embarrassing yourself. #AmericanMade 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/X7uid9xJpo — Chad Gable (@WWEGable) October 29, 2024

While Gable has made it clear that he no longer wants any association with the remaining Alpha Academy members, Karrion Kross, the leader of The Final Testament, suggested that the two sides put their problems aside to once again become a bonded unit. "I don't mean to intrude but I really believe there was a chance to reconcile the issues but that was ruined for you all by a group of crackheads," Kross wrote in the replies, referring to The Wyatt Sicks." Do you think it's possible to put the whole family back together again?"

Advertisement

As of now, Gable has yet to pen an answer to Kross. In the meantime, it seems as though the Wyatt Sicks have finally taken their focus off of Gable's American Made and onto Kross' Final Testament. Elsewhere, Alpha Academy look to regather themselves after Otis and Tozawa took a loss to The War Raiders in the first round of a high-stakes tag team tournament.