TNA's Joe Hendry Recalls Key Moments In His Rise To Success

TNA star Joe Hendry is one of today's rising stars in wrestling, having greatly increased his stock over the last year. Appearing on "Busted Open Radio," Hendry looked back on some of the biggest moments that led him to where he is today.

The first moment Hendry recalled took place in an independent promotion called North Wrestling, shortly after the performer lost his job with Ring of Honor, presumably in 2022. Hendry made his entrance to confront former WWE star Scotty 2 Hotty in front of roughly 250 people, and despite the relatively small audience, the positive reaction changed his outlook entirely.

"I thought to myself, 'You know what? This crowd was electric tonight,'" Hendry said. "If that's my job in professional wrestling [and] it never gets any bigger, I'm okay with that, and I'll do it to the best of my ability. So at that moment, I let go of all expectations of where I needed to go or what I needed to do. It just became about the process instead, so I started to really love it at the smaller scale."

