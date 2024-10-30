AEW Star Jon Moxley Files Familiar Trademark

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is riding high at the moment. The Blackpool Combat Club leader kicked former friend Bryan Danielson out of the group before beating Danielson for the title and ending his full-time wrestling career at AEW WrestleDream earlier this month. If a recent trademark made by Moxley is any indication, the group could be unveiling a new name in the near future.

On October 29, Moxley filed a trademark for the term Death Riders for use in wrestling entertainment and merchandise. The Death Rider is the name of Moxley's finishing move — or one variant of it, at least. However, with regards to this trademark filing, it seems likely that Death Riders will be used to refer to a group of people rather than a wrestling move.

Moxley has been active regarding his intellectual property as of late, having filed a trademark on the name of his old tag team with Sami Callihan, the Switchblade Conspiracy, earlier this month. However, Moxley and AEW have yet to utilize the Switchblade Conspiracy name. It's very possible that the AEW star is simply locking down terms related to his character to ensure nobody else uses them.

The current iteration of the BCC features previous members Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta, along with the recent additions of Pac and Marina Shafir. Since the radical shift in the group, Moxley's promos have been cryptic, with some believing the champion has laid hints that there may be other people involved in the group who have so far stayed out of sight. The storyline is a focal point of AEW's current creative direction, so expect more to be revealed in the lead-up to AEW Full Gear next month.