WWE NXT Star Ethan Page Cuts Promo On Bully Ray Ahead Of Tag Match At ECW Arena

Blood has been spilled time and time again at 2300 South Swanson Street in Philadelphia. Then known as the ECW Arena and home of Extreme Championship Wrestling, the former bingo hall has been the backdrop for some of ECW's most violent encounters. It's perhaps only fitting the venue will host the next grudge match between Trick Williams and "All Ego" Ethan Page, only this time, someone who knows every inch of the building will be involved: ECW legend Bubba Ray Dudley.

On X, Page had choice words for Bubba, casting doubt on whether his tag team accomplishments are really all that impressive to begin with. Page claimed to be a more versatile tag team performer based on the variety of partners he's shared gold with, compared to the lone man Bubba teamed with during his career. "Bubba Ray, you can say you're the greatest tag team wrestler of all time. ... You were the greatest tag team wrestler with one guy," Page said. "You consider yourself a journalist. You have a little radio show. You like to talk about wrestling. Look me up, pal. I have won championships across the globe with not just one partner. Many partners. ... I'm about to prove to you why I'm a better tag team specialist than you ever will be."

Page also didn't seem overly enthusiastic about teaming with Ridge Holland, who interfered in Page's match in the main event of Halloween Havoc. Page claimed that he'll elevate Holland just by association. October 29's "WWE NXT" also revealed that ECW alum Rob Van Dam will appear on November 6's show from the 2300 Arena. It's unclear if RVD will get physical or serve in another capacity.