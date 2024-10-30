AEW's Wheeler Yuta Discusses 'Internal Conflict,' Blackpool Combat Club Plans

The last several months have been highly dramatic for AEW star Wheeler Yuta, with the wrestler first bearing witness to the Blackpool Combat Club's betrayal of Bryan Danielson before eventually affirming his association with the group by attacking Danielson himself. Appearing on "The Mark Hoke Show," Yuta was asked to explain his actions, with the wrestler citing his reverence for his BCC allies.

"Bryan's done a lot for me in my life and my career, but so have Claudio and Jon," Yuta said. "My choices were either [to] cut my losses [or] I could stay with the two guys that have the world championship, the guys that are going to be there, [and] another guy who I hold a trios championship with. I could stay with them, or I could just blindly stick by Bryan."

Yuta clarified that he spent a lot of time considering the two options, but it seems everything became clear for the young wrestler when he was forced to make a decision at AEW WrestleDream. Since then, Yuta and the rest of BCC have been supporting Moxley as he has railed against the AEW status quo in promos, though there may still be some cracks in the foundation.

"Of course there's a lot of internal conflict," Yuta continued. "But there's work that needs to be done, so if the work's a little bit dirty, I've got to come to grips with that, I guess."

Backing up the world champion's recent words, Yuta stated that the BCC have set out to make AEW a place that wrestlers can be proud of. While he wouldn't reveal any specific plans the faction has in store, Yuta emphasized that their main goal is to make the AEW roster better, which is consistent with the BCC's message over the last several years.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Mark Hoke Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.