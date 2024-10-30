Rikishi Assesses Solo Sikoa's Readiness For WWE Title Picture

Though he may be divisive, Solo Sikoa has quickly become one of the most important figures onscreen in WWE, serving as the current Tribal Chief of The Bloodline. Sikoa is only a few years into his WWE career, but it's clear the company sees a lot in the performer. Speaking on "Off The Top," Sikoa's father Rikishi Fatu shared his opinion that whatever WWE decides to do with Sikoa, they'll benefit from his star power.

"Solo's already a made man — Solo's already a main event player," Fatu said. "If they decide or want to go with belts, putting it on Solo, it's only just going to [increase] revenue. Because [if] you put it on the most hated guy in the business right now, people can't wait to see who's gonna take it off of him."

Fatu suggested that, should the company decide to put the Undisputed WWE Championship on Sikoa, fans would certainly want to witness a match between the new champion and Roman Reigns. The WWE Hall of Famer then praised The Bloodline story that has defined so much of WWE's world title picture over the last several years.

Sikoa was introduced to the WWE audience in 2021 as the latest member of The Bloodline, led at the time by Roman Reigns. Sikoa, the younger brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso, fulfilled a quiet bodyguard role in the group, but it turned out the wrestler was simply biding his time until he could make a big move. With Reigns out of the picture earlier this year, Sikoa declared himself the new Tribal Chief and brought more members of the Anoa'i family into the fold.

This past August at WWE SummerSlam, Sikoa wrestled Cody Rhodes with the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line. Sikoa fell short, with Reigns returning that night to stare his cousin down.

