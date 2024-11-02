WWE's Dominik Mysterio Hails Liv Morgan's Accomplishments

Though it wasn't too long ago that Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley were nearly attached at the hip, that changed at WWE SummerSlam, when Mysterio made the shocking reveal that he had sided with Liv Morgan against Ripley. Since then, the duo have become the inseparable ones, with Mysterio helping Morgan hold onto the Women's World Championship. Speaking on "The Schmo and The Pro," Mysterio offered praise for Morgan while discussing his experience doing press for WWE WrestleMania 41.

Advertisement

"'Dirty' Dom does what he does best, and that's going around, showing off my girl, my güerita, Liv Morgan, who is the greatest Women's World Champion of all time," Mysterio said.

Mysterio continued by hyping up next year's WrestleMania, set to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada. According to the wrestler, the event's location will ensure WrestleMania 41 feels like a "massive night club," but Mysterio quickly circled back around to discussing Morgan and her rival, explaining that there are many reasons why his new accomplice is better than Ripley.

"I don't want to get too much into Rhea, because I start talking about her, give her too much credit, she gets crazy," Mysterio continued. "Liv, on the other hand — I could talk about Liv all day, 24/7, seven days out of the week, 365. She's the best Women's World Champion we've ever had, two-time Women's World Champion, she's beaten Rhea multiple times, she's gonna beat Nia [Jax] at this upcoming pay-per-view in Saudi [Arabia]. She's the best ever."

Advertisement

WWE Crown Jewel 2024 will take place later today in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The event is set to pit champions from "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" against each other, including Morgan and Jax. They'll battle it out over the WWE Women's Crown Jewel Championship, as revealed by Triple H at WWE Bad Blood.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Schmo and The Pro" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.