Tommy Dreamer Explains Why WWE NXT Opening Segment Was 'Kick Ass'

Over the last few days, wrestling has gotten an unexpected crossover in the form of "NXT" and "Busted Open Radio." That's because "Busted Open's" Bully Ray has gotten heavily involved with WWE's third brand under his Bubba Ray Dudley persona, aligning with NXT Champion Trick Williams at Halloween Havoc, and then reaffirming said alliance this past Tuesday by first giving Williams a pep talk, and then agreeing to team with him next week at "NXT's" TV taping at the ECW arena.

Naturally, Bully's long-time friend and occasional co-host Tommy Dreamer had plenty of thoughts on the "NXT" segments during Wednesday's edition of "Busted Open," and it was all positives.

"Professionally, I enjoyed 'NXT' from the moment it kicked off," Dreamer said. "I enjoyed how they were going to do the recap package, and then they literally stopped it, told you why, and then later went into your recap package. I thought the show was kick ass. I thought the show was...you did not want to change the channel. If we're talking about Bully Ray and Bully Ray's segment alone, I enjoyed the follow up.

"I enjoyed the follow up from Halloween Havoc. I enjoyed the follow up from social media. This has been a lot of really, really good dotting the I's, crossing the T's, and Bully's explanation in the first segment to Trick, I liked how Trick introduced him, of why he's not going to do this I thought was excellent. And it really had you, as we like to do, take you on an ultimate high, and then the know, and then the reason why because 'Hey, it ain't about me. It's about the next generation. It's all about the future, not the past.' I loved that opening segment."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio"