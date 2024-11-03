WWE Star Liv Morgan Explains When Things Started Clicking For Her

Liv Morgan began her WWE journey a decade ago, rising from the company's developmental system to become featured prominently on the main roster as a multi-time champion. Appearing on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Morgan looked back on her career, pinpointing a moment from 2022 when things took a step up to the next level.

"My journey to Money in the Bank — I feel like then I really started ... clicking," Morgan said. "And then I think even after that, even more. But I feel like my time off really gave me a sense of self that I felt like I was missing, just for doing this for so long. Since I was 20 years old, this is all I've really immersed myself in."

The time off Morgan is referring to took place about a year later, beginning when she suffered a shoulder injury in July 2023. Morgan then made her return at the WWE Royal Rumble earlier this year after taking six months away from wrestling to recover. Now that she's had some time to regain her footing on the roster, Morgan feels like she's performing better than ever.

"To have that time off, and to just be myself fully all the time, I just learned a lot about myself," Morgan continued. "So I feel like [I'm] coming back with that new confidence. Then I was like, 'Oh, it really, really, really clicked.'"

Morgan is currently the Women's World Champion, having allied herself with Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day. Though it was recently announced that Rhea Ripley is injured and will be out for an undisclosed amount of time, Ripley will likely remain Morgan's primary rival throughout her current title reign.

