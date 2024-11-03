AEW's Kenny Omega Discusses Impact Of Forbidden Door Becoming 'Revolving Door'

With the fourth AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door set for next Summer, it's safe to say major working agreements between promotions is no longer taboo. This is especially true with AEW, New Japan, and promotional partners CMLL and RevPro set to hold Wrestle Dynasty in Japan on January 5, and WWE also developing their own alliances, such as a working relationship with TNA.

As such, it begs the question regarding whether the importance of a Forbidden Door still exists. That was a question Kenny Omega, one of the men who broke the Forbidden Door down, was asked during an interview with New Japan, and he had this to say.

"The way that I used to picture the Forbidden Door, you know, you picture the cartoony door at the pearly gates, you know what I mean?" Omega said. "It's like you need that special permission to open that thing up. Now I just feel like it's a revolving door. But, you go out one end, you don't come back the other unless you have that passion. It's opened the talent pool so wide and it's made our roster so diverse with so many options. But if you aren't a complete athlete, if you aren't a complete wrestler, you just can't hang.

"So, is it special? Maybe it's lost a smidge of specialness by being able to crossover that plain. But it's made the competition that much stiffer and it's made the competition that much tougher. You can't succeed now unless you're absolutely not only the best in America, but the best in England, the best in Australia, the best in New Zealand, the best in Japan. You have to be one of the world's best athletes to succeed now in today's global wrestling climate, and I think the Forbidden Door helped facilitate that."

