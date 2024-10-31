Tommy Dreamer Reacts To WWE's Independent Development Program

Earlier this week, the new WWE ID program was announced, with various wrestling schools run by WWE performers opting in to give trainees a more direct pathway to the promotion. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," former WWE star Tommy Dreamer shared his opinion on the announcement, comparing it to another development tool in WWE's arsenal.

"They're getting great results from their NIL program," Dreamer assessed. "They have — I don't want to say excluded independent wrestlers, but it's a great [way] to help groom the next generation of superstars."

In addition to bringing in more independent wrestlers in addition to college athletes, WWE could also help these associated schools run independent shows of their own. Dreamer predicted that not only will that take place, but WWE will also send its own talent to these shows to help support the schools, as well as to get more reps in for their younger performers.

Another benefit of WWE getting involved in independent training is that they might be able to set a higher standard of learning for new wrestlers. With so many training schools available across the country, it's impossible to ensure they're all teaching students the right things, but Dreamer believes WWE's involvement could help. It's also not a recent development, as Dreamer recalled hearing pitches for a similar idea decades ago.

"This has been talked about within the WWE when I ran the developmental system in about 2004," Dreamer continued. "It's probably taken 20 years to get this going, but it's a change in the right direction for a lot of different reasons."

Though the program is only getting started, it's been reported that there are already independent wrestlers under contract with WWE ID. If the company has its way, the new program could change the way recruitment works in the independent scene.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.