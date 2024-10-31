AEW's Shelton Benjamin Addresses 'Big Misconception' About Him

Shelton Benjamin has nearly 25 years under his belt in the professional wrestling industry, spending much of that time in WWE. Across his career, Benjamin has earned widespread respect from his peers, but the wrestler revealed on "Busted Open Radio" that there is one specific story that circulates among fans that he feels is disrespectful.

"I think one of the biggest misconceptions, and it keeps coming up, is my desire to just be on the roster," Benjamin said. "I've even heard bogus stories pop up about me saying, "I'm happy just to be on the roster. I'm happy just to have a spot. I'm happy to sit in catering.' Every time I hear this stuff, it really irks me."

Benjamin continued by listing off various ways he put his body on the line over the years in order to prove himself, from jumping off ladders to taking suplex after suplex in the ring. Along the way, Benjamin's goal has always been to make it to the top, and he doesn't intend to stray away from that goal until he retires as an active wrestler.

"I have no desire to be a spot-filler," Benjamin concluded.

Following Benjamin's AEW debut near the beginning of October, the former WWE star went on a brief winning streak in the promotion, beating the likes of Lio Rush and Sammy Guevara. That streak came to an end in the main event of last night's "AEW Dynamite," with Swerve Strickland defeating Benjamin after weeks of taunting from himself and MVP. However, Strickland's victory was short-lived, as Bobby Lashley joined Benjamin in the promotion, officially forming the Hurt Syndicate.

