Joe Hendry Explains Why His Chart-Topping Theme Song Didn't Get Over In ROH

TNA Wrestling star Joe Hendry's popularity has risen significantly in 2024, in part due to his viral entrance, and the Scotsman has explained the secrets to his success.

Hendry recently appeared on "Busted Open," where he revealed that his now viral theme song has been the same since 2019, which he also used in ROH. He described the difference between his character from his ROH days to the present-day Joe Hendry.

"What's interesting is, I had this exact same song in Ring of Honor. Audio-wise there are no changes to this song — absolutely zero," revealed Hendry. "But, in Ring of Honor, when the song starts, I go, I basically just tilt my head and it's almost expressionless. What I did is, I was doing it from a British humor perspective. That's the way the Ring of Honor video was there. I was trying to be like a UK 'Office' type of character. That nuance is not in keeping with what pro wrestling is."

The TNA star explained that pro wrestling is overt and theatrical, which he couldn't express with the song in ROH, but he realized what was needed when he made the switch to TNA Wrestling.

"When I came to TNA Wrestling, TNA Wrestling was able to link between, 'Okay, here's this cool song and here's how this cool song works and who Joe Hendry is,'" said Hendry. "In Ring of Honor, I just had the entrance. Then, when I came to TNA, I had the entrance and the character ... and then it became solving the puzzle of, how do we take the entrance and who Joe Hendry is, how does Joe Hendry express who he is in the ring."

He revealed that he put the puzzles of his character together this year, crediting social media platform TikTok for making the song and entrance more viral. Hendry's growing popularity has led to world title shots not just in TNA Wrestling, but also in "WWE NXT," where he has appeared on a number of occasions.