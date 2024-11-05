Tommy Dreamer Says This WWE NXT Star Reminds Him Of A Smaller Brock Lesnar

Former WWE star Tommy Dreamer has drawn parallels between Brock Lesnar and a current "WWE NXT" star.

Dreamer, on a recent edition of "Busted Open," discussed the October 29 edition of "NXT," where Bully Ray had a segment with Ridge Holland And Ethan Page after their encounter at NXT Halloween Havoc. While analyzing the segment, the veteran star revealed that he saw shades of Brock Lesnar in Holland the first time he saw the English star.

Advertisement

"I remember the first time I saw Ridge Holland and I was like, 'Woah, this guy reminds me of a future Brock Lesnar. How big he is, how muscular he was," said Dreamer. "It was the same show I saw Pete Dunne before both guys got hired. I was like, 'These two guys have it.'"

Dreamer then praised his fellow "Busted Open" panelist and friend Ray for putting over Holland on the "NXT" show. The ECW legend then touched upon Holland's incident with Big E, where his botched move caused a serious injury to the former WWE Champion. He stated that botches like that usually get wrestlers fired and he's pleased that WWE did not let him go.

"I'm very glad WWE did not give up on Ridge Holland because you're seeing what you get out of him. You know, when he first started, there was an injury, I think, with Johnny Gargano, then the whole Big E stuff — that usually gets you heat and terminated. They still see something in him," said the veteran.

Advertisement

He further added that WWE moving Holland to "NXT" from the main roster was a good decision, stating that the Englishman is finally showing that he can be a "main event player," which he thinks should have been the case earlier.