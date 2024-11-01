WWE Announces 13 2025 TV Dates As Part Of Road To WrestleMania 41

As 2024 soon comes to a close, WWE now looks ahead to 2025, beginning with the road to WrestleMania 41. Earlier today, WWE announced 13 new television dates for the early months of next year, which is set to be a major shift for the company as its flagship show of "WWE Raw" moves to Netflix. Meanwhile, "WWE SmackDown" will stay on the USA Network.

While previously speaking at the WWE Bash in Berlin post-show press conference, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes previously circled January 6 as the red brand's Netflix premiere date. The destination for this landmark occasion remains unknown, though we now know the locations for the preceding and succeeding episodes of "SmackDown" around it.

On Friday, January 3, WWE will host "SmackDown" from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. WWE will remain on the USA's west coast for the following two weeks, with stops in Portland, Oregon ("SmackDown," January 10), San Jose, California ("Raw," January 13), and San Diego ("SmackDown," January 17). From there, WWE heads south to the cities of Dallas and Austin for the January 20 episode of "Raw" and January 24 episode of "SmackDown," respectively.

The red brand's go-home show for the 2024 Royal Rumble will emanate from Atlanta, Georgia, while the fallout will take place in Cleveland, Ohio on February 3. A pair of shows in Tennessee are lined up after that, specifically in Memphis ("SmackDown," February 7) and Nashville ("Raw," February 10).

Rounding out this batch of TV dates is a trio of shows, two of which sit on the USA's east coast. Firstly, WWE's red brand will return to Charlotte, North Carolina on Monday, February 17. Three weeks later, the company comes back to Philadelphia — the site of WrestleMania 40 – for the March 7 edition of the blue brand. In between lies a return to New Orleans for "SmackDown" on Friday, February 21.