Backstage Update On The Rock's Status For WWE Raw Netflix Debut, WrestleMania 41

Never say never when it comes to an appearance by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson during the "WWE Raw" premiere on Netflix on January 6 or at WrestleMania 41 next April, but prepare for possible disappointment. In the October 11 Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was reported that, for now, Rock is not scheduled for WrestleMania 41, despite the tease that he has his sights set on challenging "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the future. As of this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the report remains the same as it was three weeks ago: there is no indication Rock will be featured on either show.

Following Dave Meltzer's initial post last month, Rock addressed fans on Instagram who asked if the report was accurate. He stated, "Don't believe any of that bulls***." Of course, with storylines leading into "Raw" on Netflix or WrestleMania 41 in their infancy now, more could be revealed on if Rock will have a main event return soon, specifically around December or at the 2025 Royal Rumble in January, as Meltzer noted in his first report on October 11. Should he be added to the WrestleMania 41 card, Meltzer predicts the Undisputed WWE Championship match could be a three-way battle between Rhodes, former champion Roman Reigns, and Rock.

Although it does not apply to "The Final Boss," Meltzer did mention in this week's newsletter that WWE has confirmed the company is working on deals with mainstream figures to be on the debut episode" of "Raw" on Netflix. No names have been revealed thus far. Last month, Rock shocked the WWE Universe when he made a brief yet polarizing appearance at Bad Blood. He raised his signature eyebrow at Reigns and Rhodes, who formed a fleeting alliance to overpower The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. Rock has not been featured or mentioned on "Raw" or "WWE SmackDown" since.

