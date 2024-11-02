WWE Crown Jewel 2024 Full & Final Card

For the second time this year, WWE returns to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, this time for the Crown Jewel premium live event in Riyadh. Unlike most of WWE PLEs this year, Crown Jewel boasts an elevated seven-match card, with multiple non-title faceoffs as well as the coronation of the first-ever WWE Crown Jewel Champions.

Falling into the non-title category are a pair of singles matches and an intense six-man tag that has big implications for the future of The Bloodline. Firstly, Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed will continue their intense feud with their first sanctioned affair. Reed previously put Rollins on the shelf with a half-dozen Tsunamis, after which Rollins retaliated by costing Reed a Last Man Standing match. Now, the two look to settle the score at Crown Jewel.

Elsewhere, Kevin Owens will take on "The Viper" Randy Orton, just weeks after the former betrayed Orton and Cody Rhodes with vicious attacks. Owens was evidently not happy about Rhodes teaming with their sworn-enemy Roman Reigns at WWE Bad Blood — something that Orton also seemed to be okay with. Coming out of Bad Blood, Reigns now pivots to a six-man tag match that will pit him, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso (original Bloodline members) against three members of the new Bloodline faction (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa). There is no word on which three of the Sikoa-led Bloodline iteration will officially step up here.

While Reigns tackles tag action, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will face WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER in historic fashion as the winner of this match will be awarded with the first ever WWE Crown Jewel Championship. Similarly, WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan battles WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax, with the WWE Women's Crown Jewel Championship up for grabs.

Rounding out Crown Jewel is a pair of multi-person title contests, one of which will see LA Knight defend the United States Championship against Carmelo Hayes and Andrade. The other will involve Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair putting their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on the line against Damage CTRL (IYO SKY & Kairi Sane), Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, and Meta-Four (Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend) of "WWE NXT." The latter team will simultaneously mark their main roster premium live event debut.