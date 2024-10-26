WWE Women's Tag Team Title Four-Way Match Added To Crown Jewel Card On SmackDown

Crown Jewel is fast-approaching, and the Saudi Arabia-based premium live event's card is solidifying accordingly. On Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown," Ava, Nick Aldis, and Adam Pearce made one more match official: the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship will be defended in Riyadh in a four-way tag team match on November 2.

Advertisement

The teams of Damage CTRL, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, and Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson were initially approached by all three general managers to address their collective desire for a shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. The group was joined by the team of Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill shortly after, with their tag titles gleaming on their shoulders. Belair and Cargill met the competition with confident excitement.

"If you ladies want to shoot your shot," Cargill challenged, "here's your chance."

The match is anticipated to be Belair and Cargill's fifth title defense since regaining the titles from The Unholy Union at Bash in Berlin. Belair and Cargill have already defended their titles against Damage CTRL on "WWE Raw," and have recently bested Legend and Jackson on "SmackDown." To date, Belair and Cargill have not defended their titles against the team of Green and Niven, although they did defeat the pair in a non-title match on the April 12 episode of "SmackDown."

Advertisement

The WWE Women's Tag Time Title bout will join several other high-profile matches, including a triple threat for the United States Championship, and two brand-versus-brand championship matches to crown the inaugural men and women's Crown Jewel Champion. Crown Jewel will also be Legend and Jackson's first premium live event on the main roster.