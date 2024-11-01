Tommy Dreamer Reacts To Bobby Lashley's AEW Dynamite Debut

After weeks of anticipation, Bobby Lashley debuted following the main event of Wednesday's Fright Night edition of "AEW Dynamite." Lashley's AEW signing had been rumored for months, with this week's show finally confirming that the former WWE Champion has formed a new version of The Hurt Business. Speaking on "Busted Open After Dark," Tommy Dreamer shared his initial reaction to Lashley's AEW debut.

"Obviously, they're trying to set [up] Full Gear," Dreamer said. "This should be a marquee match-up with ... about a three-week build. ... I think this group is good for business. ... I'm a massive fan of all those guys, from MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley — both personally and professionally."

Dreamer also complimented Lashley's physique, stating that it's clear he has been putting the necessary work in to stay successful in the industry. The fans were excited to see Lashley show up, and Dreamer felt that Prince Nana was the inevitable target of Lashley's ire. Benjamin and MVP both received praise from Dreamer as well, with the radio host sharing his belief that MVP could get back in the ring, if he wanted to.

The arrival of the Hurt Syndicate, as they're now calling themselves, began last month with Benjamin and MVP arriving in AEW together. With MVP's support, Benjamin put together a brief win streak across several episodes of "Dynamite," leading to Wednesday's main event. Strickland defeated Benjamin but Lashley's debut ensured that the new group ended the night on top, with both Strickland and Nana on the receiving end of beatdowns from the Hurt Syndicate.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open After Dark" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.