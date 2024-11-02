Roman Reigns' One-Word Answer To Jey Uso Alliance Proposal On WWE SmackDown: 'Yeet'

The original Bloodline in WWE is officially back together after Jimmy and Jey Uso made up last week and hugged it out, and now, the Original Tribal Chief Roman Reigns is also on board ahead of their match against Solo Sikoa's New Bloodline at Crown Jewel.

On Friday's "WWE SmackDown" ahead of the premium live event, Jimmy and Reigns headed down to the ring to address their match against a combination of the new Bloodline, which includes Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa. Jimmy pleaded with Reigns to listen to him, and said he needed to "drop his beef" with Jey. Jey's music hit and he came out through the crowd to stand with his twin and his cousin in the ring.

Jey said he wanted to make one thing clear to Reigns. He said he only took the match to get back at Sikoa, because he not only cost him the Intercontinental Championship, but Sikoa is also "messing with the family." He said that not everything was fixed between himself, Jimmy, and Reigns, because he remembers what Reigns did to him. He told his cousin that he's no longer Reigns' lackey or right-hand man anymore, but they're equals. Jey said that if Reigns treats him with "the slightest disrespect" his gone. He told Reigns to act like his cousin, and not like his Tribal Chief.

Reigns responded with one word: Jey's viral catchphrase, "Yeet." The Usos put their ones up in the middle of the ring, and Reigns followed suit.