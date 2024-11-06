WWE Star Liv Morgan Reflects On December 2023 Arrest, 'Viral' Mugshot

The notorious "Revenge Tour," led by the WWE Women's World Champion, Liv Morgan, has been quite an edge-of-your-seat ride since her return at this year's Royal Rumble. But before it even began, there was a detour, one that had her standing face-to-face with the law, leading to Morgan's arrest for drug possession. With this unflattering moment resurfacing on Logan Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast, Morgan noted that her possession charges had been dropped, and she hopes she can put past her in the rear view.

"I was in a situation where there were some things in my car that I was unaware of, and one of those things was a felony," Morgan detailed. "And so, I got arrested. I bailed out. I called work right way...my jail call was work...I called our head of talent relations at the time...Dan...I just explained exactly what happened. He was like, 'All right. Let's figure this out. Just stay hushed; go to work tomorrow. Don't tell anyone...' I'm like, 'Man, I've just ruined everything on something that was my fault, but, like, not my fault. But I have to take responsibility...and I'm going to take full responsibility for it.'"

Although she touts others to watch her, Morgan is stunned by how fast her mug shot materialized across the Internet. She even mentioned that the officer who shot it knew the photo would go viral. Not only did Morgan's mugshot get shown around, but so did the body cam footage of the entire traffic stop, which the "Law & Crime Network" obtained and published, resulting in some negative attention toward the WWE star.



