WWE Star Bo Dallas Addresses Uncle Howdy Character, Future Of Wyatt Sicks

The Wyatt Sicks arrived with a bang in WWE earlier this year, but they have recently petered out on "WWE Raw"; however, the faction's leader, Bo Dallas, aka Uncle Howdy, remains optimistic about the group's future.

Dallas recently discussed the Uncle Howdy gimmick, explaining how he created the character and the direction he intends to take it.

"I'm drawing off of real emotions and what has happened in my life, what I was going through, what I am going through, and keeping my brother's legacy alive. There's going to be a lot of ups and downs, I'm being very cathartic with this character, it's releasing a lot for me and I can almost not live without it anymore," he admitted on "Shak Wrestling." "So there's directions I know I want it to go and that we all want it to go and where it probably will, but like any other life or character in the real world or in a movie, like, it's going to take turns unexpectingly because it's drawing off real emotions and things that happened."

The host, Shakiel Mahjouri, asked Dallas if the group has been showcased sufficiently on WWE television, to which the group's leader asserted that he thinks they have. He explained that storylines have ups and downs in WWE television, and promised that they have a bright future in the promotion.

"I do [think Wyatt Sicks has enough presence on WWE] and it'll get back to there. There's going to be ups and downs and we're gonna come back more explosive than ever and we'll keep that vibe and the feeling that everybody's already seen and take turns that no one saw coming. So I think the future is very exciting and looks very, very bright for the Wyatt Sicks."

Dallas also stated that the group should wrestle whenever they need to take someone down or when necessary.

