Shelton Benjamin Names AEW Stars He Wants To Work With

New AEW star Shelton Benjamin has got off to a flying start in AEW, winning two of his three matches, defeating Sammy Guevara and Lio Rush. The veteran star has set his sights on several other stars in the promotion, some of whom he's never faced and a few he's had legendary matches with in the past.

Benjamin recently revealed that he would like to get in the ring with the likes of Will Ospreay, Jon Moxley, and MJF, to name a few.

"AEW is flooded with great talents. My first thought, because I think the guy is phenomenal, is Will Ospreay. I would love to work with Moxley ... I don't even know we've shared a locker room until now. Swerve is someone I wanted to wrestle, MJF ... Hobbs," revealed the AEW star.

The former WWE star faced off against several big names during his initial WWE run in the 2000s, and he's now hoping to rekindle old rivalries with two stars from that era in AEW — Adam Copeland and Christian Cage.

"There's even some old, familiar faces, there's obviously, I've always felt that myself and Christian have dynamite matches, obviously me and Edge had dynamite matches," said Benjamin. "There's just so much talent. When I start going down the list, there's so many first-time opportunities there ... it's a very long list, but those are just the highlights, those aren't the only names on that list."

Benjamin hasn't faced Edge, aka Adam Copeland, in a singles match in nearly two decades, with their last one-on-one match coming in 2005, while he and Cage last wrestled each other in singles competition in 2009 at WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.