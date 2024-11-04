Tommy Dreamer Explores Creative Options For AEW's Hurt Syndicate

AEW's newest faction the Hurt Syndicate made a big splash recently with their feud against Swerve Strickland, and veteran star Tommy Dreamer feels they have several options in AEW.

During a recent edition of "Busted Open After Dark," Dreamer pitched a possible feud between Hurt Syndicate — featuring Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP — and the Blackpool Combat Club.

"If you can imagine [BCC vs Hurt Syndicate], which they probably would be if the Hurt Syndicate become babyfaces. They are physical, dominant forces, to who can stop them?" said Dreamer.

To highlight the viciousness of the group, Dreamer said that MVP — the group's manager — could even get physical with the BCC's Marina Shafir, to protect his fellow members. The ECW legend added that there are several groups in AEW that the Hurt Syndicate could feud with, aside from the Blackpool Combat Club.

"It's interesting to see where you can go, and again, with all these groups — Christian has a group, you have a group of babyfaces against this horrible group of Jon Moxley and the guys, you have Okada with the Young Bucks and Jack Perry. Lot of heel factions, don't know where it's all going. When you have a business decision and a business group like this — and I call them that because it was the Hurt Business and now they're going with the Hurt Syndicate — they have the titles of what they want to do: hurt."

Dreamer stated that the members of the Hurt Syndicate are athletically gifted, adding that not many can stand up to Benjamin and Lashley in a real fight. He then listed a few other groups in AEW, like The Conglomeration, Undisputed Kingdom, The Learning Tree, and The Don Callis Family that the new AEW faction could go up against.

