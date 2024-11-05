Former WWE Star Baron Corbin Comments On Fan Response To His Release

Baron Corbin was one of three WWE stars released last Friday ahead of Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, and the star hasn't kept quiet on social media since his departure from the company. It was reported that while Indi Hartwell and Tegan Nox were released from their contracts, Corbin was informed that his contract wouldn't be renewed.

Advertisement

In his post on X, "The Lone Wolf" thanked fans for their support, and said that "it helps" him.

"Just want to let everyone know I see all the messages and tweets," he wrote. "I appreciate it more than you know. It [definitely] helps!"

Just want to let everyone know I see all the messages and tweets. I appreciate it more than you know. It defn helps! pic.twitter.com/xqHx5jhuzV — Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) November 4, 2024

In his first post following news of his departure, Corbin wrote a simple, "That's all she wrote folks," alongside a peace sign emoji. "It's been real and I appreciate everyone who supported me," he added. He also included a GIF of himself walking to the ring in his earlier days with the company in the post. Corbin quoted another post from a wrestling news account that stated, "We will never forget Bum Ass Corbin" with a photo of himself looking despondent, holding the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Advertisement

Corbin's last match was a dark match on "WWE SmackDown" against Giovanni Vinci on October 18. His final televised match came alongside Apollo Crews, whom he was tagging with before leaving the company, against Los Garza, which they lost on August 30. Before that, he held the NXT Tag Team Championships alongside Bron Breakker in a team known as "The Wolf Dogs." The pair lost the championships to Axiom and Nathan Frazer in April before both were called up to the main roster.