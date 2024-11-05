WWE Smackdown Viewership & Ratings Report, 11/1/2024

The pre-taped episode of "WWE SmackDown" before Crown Jewel had similar overall viewership and ratings to the previous week.

As per "WrestleNomics," the November 1 edition of "SmackDown" drew an average of 1,428,000 overall viewers, a 1 percent gain from the previous week. But, the 18-49 key demographic ratings dropped by 0.1, securing a rating of 0.42 compared to 0.43 for the October 25 "SmackDown." Both the overall average viewership and key demographic ratings for last week's show witnessed a decline in the trailing four week average, with the former falling by 4 percent and the latter by 7 percent.

Advertisement

Despite the fall in ratings, the show was #2 on primetime for the night in the key demographic ratings, behind the NBA game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets, which secured a rating of 0.47.

Last week's "SmackDown" began slowly as the first quarter hour drew a viewership of 1.34 million. The show peaked an hour later during the Roman Reigns and Usos' live promo and the backstage segment featured Motor City Machine Guns and A-Town Down Under, with the 9 PM quarter hour drawing 1.58 million viewers. The last quarter hour of the show, which featured a segment involving the likes of Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and Gunther drew 1.48 million viewers to close out the show.

Advertisement

The show was pre-taped at the Barclays Center in New York on October 25 as WWE's stars had to fly to the other side of the world to Saudi Arabia for the Crown Jewel show. This past week's "WWE Raw," was also pre-taped a day after the aforementioned Premium Live Event. This coming week's "SmackDown," though, will air live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.