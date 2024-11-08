Zilla Fatu Explains How WWE's Roman Reigns Inspired His Superman Spike Finisher

The Anoa'i family is one of the most prominent bloodlines in the history of professional wrestling, with over a dozen members who have found success across all levels of the industry. Though WWE has continued bringing new members of the family into the fold, there are still more wrestlers in the Anoa'i family out in the independent scene, including Zilla Fatu, son of the late WWE star Umaga. Speaking on "The Wrestle Era Pod," Fatu explained how Roman Reigns provided the inspiration for his finishing move, the Superman Spike.

"One day, I was just watching Roman, and then I was watching my dad, and I was like, 'Why don't I just put [them] together?'" Fatu said.

The Superman Spike sees Fatu perform a straightforward combination of his father's Samoan Spike with Reigns' Superman Punch. In addition to taking inspiration from those two, Fatu named another WWE star that has played an important role in how he thinks about his finishing move.

"I like having the same setup every match, but the question is how we get into it," Fatu continued. "I got it from Randy Orton. When [he] hits the RKO, you just never know."

Right now is an especially good time to be a member of the Anoa'i family, as they have been the center of one of WWE's top storylines over the last four years with The Bloodline. Though Fatu has yet to be brought into WWE, there are people closely associated with the company who are lobbying on his behalf. That includes Reality of Wrestling owner and "WWE NXT" commentator Booker T, who has publicly pushed for WWE to bring in Fatu for The Bloodline.

