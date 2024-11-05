Bianca Belair Slams Liv Morgan After WWE Raw Altercation

Last night, kicking off "WWE Raw," Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill confronted Raquel Rodriguez and Women's World Champion Liv Morgan in the ring. Belair and Cargill came out looking for a fight, challenging Morgan and Rodriguez to prove themselves as a tag team, but Morgan retaliated by attempting to drive a wedge between the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. In response, Belair delivered a hard slap to Morgan, and followed it up on X (formerly known as Twitter) with a threat.

"1. Don't ever come for my tag team or attack my character," Belair wrote. "2. The quickest way to get me to do SOMETHING is to tell me that I'm not going to do SOMETHING. Next time, at least swing back. How you [gonna] be a bully but can't fight?"

Belair was set off when Morgan warned Cargill to watch out for an inevitable betrayal from her tag team partner. This is far from the first time someone has implied that Belair and Cargill will turn on one another, which may explain why it caused Belair to become so heated.

Following their in-ring confrontation, both Belair and Cargill took part in a battle royale to determine the next challenger for Morgan's title. Due to interference from Morgan, both women were eliminated, with Damage CTRL's IYO SKY going on to win the match.

With multiple plot threads converging, it should be interesting to see how this storyline plays out. Rhea Ripley is out of action due to an injury, meaning Morgan needs a new major rival to contend with, and it looks like she and Belair may be gearing up for a fight. If that is the case, how will Cargill react to Belair challenging for another world title before giving her tag team partner a shot at some of the glory?