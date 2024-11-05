Matt Hardy Calls TNA Star Chris Bey's Injury A 'Very Difficult Experience'

The wrestling world held its collective breath upon hearing the serious nature of Chris Bey's injury. At the "TNA Impact" taping on October 26, Bey suffered a severe neck injury that required emergency surgery at a Detroit-area medical facility. Now Matt Hardy, who was in the match where Bey was injured, has broken his silence about the incident on his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast.

"It was a very difficult experience ... a very freak accident," Hardy explained. "It was something very standard. There was nothing crazy. There was nothing outlandish or outrageous. There was no high level of risk involved in what was going on. ... it's, once again, a very scary and stark reminder about how dangerous it is, what we do, pro wrestling in general." Not many specifics are known about Bey's injury or what caused it, but reports suggest he fell awkwardly during his match with partner Ace Austin against the Hardys. Hardy called Bey an "amazing guy" and marveled at his continued optimism, even as he was being stretchered away.

"[Bey] said, 'Jeff, you remember when you did the thing with Randy [Orton]? The big Swanton? Wouldn't it be cool if I could raise my arm up like you did on the way out? ... and Jeff said, 'Oh my god, there's healing in humor. Keep that attitude.' And that was one of the sweetest moments, because as we were all worried about him ... and he was willing and able to make that joke and have some humor in that moment." Bey released an official statement through TNA thanking his medical staff, friends, family, and fans. Reports indicate that Bey's surgery was successful, although the exact nature of the procedure is not public knowledge. A GoFundMe aimed at easing the financial burden of Bey's injury quickly reached its $30,000 goal and now sits just north of $90,000.

