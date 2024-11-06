Bully Ray Addresses Negativity AEW Receives

Despite being a current part of the main event scene in "WWE NXT" alongside champion Trick Williams, "Busted Open Radio" host and WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray often heaps praise onto the company's opposition, AEW. AEW has been the subject of criticism throughout its five years, with the company recently receiving hate from fans online about its "lack of stories." On a recent episode of "Busted Open," Bully Ray joked that he was the only host who is "nice" about AEW.

Advertisement

"The way I see it, somebody has to be nice to AEW, so why shouldn't it be me?" Bully Ray said. "All of you guys on this show are so negative toward AEW. I'm glad I can be the fountain of positivity, the ray of sunshine when it comes to my good, personal friend Tony Khan and All Elite Wrestling."

Co-host and fellow Hall of Famer Mark Henry said he accepted he's critical of AEW. He said there are some storylines that are gaining traction in his eyes, however, including the recent formation of the Hurt Syndicate, featuring former WWE stars MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley. The stable is currently feuding with former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland and his manager, Prince Nana.

"The story of how everybody is trying to band together and... Orange Cassidy is trying to develop a set of balls because people are turning to him for leadership, that's a good story. Where was that s*** a year and a half ago? I'm not going to dwell on what was... We got to live in the right now and I'm proud of them. I'm proud of them for having all these stories."

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.