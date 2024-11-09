Trevor Lee, FKA Cameron Grimes, Discusses Potential WWE Return

Trevor Lee — formally known as Cameron Grimes in WWE — was released this past April after spending nearly six years working on "WWE NXT" and the main roster. Grimes has been vocal about his WWE release over the last several months where he's expressed gratitude towards the company while also opening up emotionally about having to depart from his dream job. In a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Lee explained that he's hopeful in returning to WWE. He has been inspired by those who were initially released within the last few years and have become a key player on WWE programming.

"It's so cool to see like the guys that were kind of in the same position as me that were like not really getting matches or getting time on TV now get to have more time on TV," Lee said, "like your Bronson Reed for instance who's now in like one of the top angles against Seth Rollins and stuff. Bronson Reed was in my class and we started day one together and then I saw him be released and then also come back ... Dexter Lumis the exact same thing, we started the exact same day together, I watched him be released and then I watch them come back and now be asserted into an angle that again is huge and I mean, I hope that happens with me as well."

Lee highlighted WWE's ongoing growth since his departure, citing the upcoming move of "WWE Raw" to Netflix as an example of the company's motivation to reach new heights. He expressed feeling reassured by this, knowing WWE will have grown even more since his time there.

