Dominik Mysterio Details Text Randy Orton Sent To Him Following WWE Heel Turn

Many in the pro wrestling business were surprised by Dominik Mysterio's meteoric rise as a heel in WWE, but the Judgment Day star has had the privilege of learning from some of the best in the business, including a certain Randy Orton.

Advertisement

Mysterio turned heel at Clash at the Castle in 2022 and has not looked back since, eliciting loud reactions from the crowd and becoming one of the most hated heels in the business. During a recent conversation with "Bootleg Kev," he revealed a message he received from Orton after he turned heel.

"I think it's definitely changed as my career has evolved," said Dominik when asked about the help he has received behind the scenes in WWE. "In the moment, top of my mind I can think of, Randy [Orton] has always been there, as far as texting me, even before he came back. He would always text me; I remember when I turned on my dad, he was one of the first people to text me, 'Hell yeah. Enjoy the ride, kid.'"

Advertisement

Mysterio also added that he took inspiration from Orton, especially his run in 2009, after the Judgment Day star first turned heel. He also revealed other sources of inspiration when he began his heel run were the likes of Eddie Guerrero, Dean Malenko, and Chris Jericho. His on-screen partner Liv Morgan, who was also on the podcast with him, revealed that not many people helped her when she first joined the company, but that changed after she got to know the people behind the scenes as well as her peers.

Mysterio's animosity with the fans intensified recently when he betrayed his "mami," Rhea Ripley, choosing instead to side with Morgan.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Bootleg Kev" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.