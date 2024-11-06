Tommy Dreamer Suggests Alternative To Gunther For Goldberg's WWE Retirement Match

Goldberg is finally calling it a career. This isn't a state secret, as the former WWE and WCW World Champion revealed last week that he was set to have his retirement match in WWE next year, prompting speculation regarding who his final opponent could be. Most have assumed it will be WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, largely due to GUNTHER and Goldberg having a quick confrontation at WWE Bad Blood last month.

Others, however, aren't so sure that's the route WWE will take, including Tommy Dreamer. On Tuesday's episode of "Busted Open Radio," the former WWE and ECW star was asked about who Goldberg's last match should be, and while Dreamer named GUNTHER as one of the two names he'd consider, he appeared to be higher on another talent for the spot. This is due to Dreamer believing that Goldberg's last match doesn't have to end with the legend standing tall.

"I think maybe Bronson Reed...to help put a younger talent over," Dreamer said. "I don't know if they need Goldberg going out on top. Yeah, GUNTHER is easy as well for kind of what they had talked about. I don't know if that's a main marquee matchup. We saw what it did with Sting in AEW.

"I don't know. I really don't have that definitive answer. I think those two would be my best choices if it's in the world of WWE, which I feel it will be, because they don't do anything...Pat McAfee has severe ties, of course, with WWE. And if you think about the whole Rock stuff, that all kind of...they used that to get stuff over sometimes."

