Eric Bischoff Says WWE Spent $50,000 On Makeup For This Event

Generally speaking, Eric Bischoff's legacy these days seems to revolve around his time in charge of WCW and, to a lesser extent, TNA, and his frequent criticisms of AEW and its owner, Tony Khan. But Bischoff was also a notable performer as well, and while his work as the corrupt WCW executive who joined the nWo is what he's best remembered for on that front, his run as "Raw" General Manager for several years also produced many notable moments.

This includes the wedding of Billy Gunn & Chuck Palumbo, in 2003, where Bischoff disguised himself as a priest, enabling his henchmen, Jamal and Rosey, to attack Billy and Chuck. On the latest episode of "83 Weeks," Bischoff gave some behind-the-scenes details on the disguise, including the fact that WWE spared no expense at making Bischoff unrecognizable.

"The company spent a fortune on...prosthetics and all that s**t," Bischoff said. "They had to spend $50 grand on that s**t. They flew two makeup artists out from LA for three days to put the makeup on and take the makeup off. It cost a fortune. And I had to fly to LA like a month before this to get, you know, fitted, molded for the mask. It was like a bigger deal [than usual]. And I didn't want to be the one to screw it up.

"Brian Gewirtz wrote the segment, it was a great segment, a really, really great segment, and I was in the ring with a bunch of really talented people. Like, really talented people. So it was such a fun segment as a performer to do, and the payoff was so good. That will always be my favorite."

