WWE's Erick Rowan Shares Cryptic Message With Disturbing Media Of The Miz

It's not too great to be The Miz right now. Just two days ago on "Raw," the former WWE Champion was kidnapped by the Wyatt Sicks stable, shocking WWE fans, though only mildly disturbing one Karrion Kross. Now a few days later, Wyatt Sicks member Erick Rowan is giving fans an idea of how things are going for Miz while the group holds him hostage.

Taking to X Tuesday evening, Rowan posted a distorted video, which appeared to show The Miz unconscious and tied up, with the words "liar" written across his chest, and a sheep's mask, Rowan's calling card, seen over Miz's left shoulder. In a message attached to the post, Rowan referred to Miz as a "narcissist." He then proceeded to give the definition of narcissist, and implied Miz was just like all the narcissist's out there, believing that "the world revolves around them."

The Wyatt Sicks' beef with Miz appears to stem from Miz's past with one Bo Dallas, aka Uncle Howdy, and not any other members of the group. During Miz's kidnapping on "Raw," past footage was shown of Dallas, along with former partner Curtis Axel, forming an alliance with The Miz called "The Miztourage" in 2017. While Miz found success after this group was formed, Axel and Dallas did not, which many have pointed to as a reason Dallas is targeting Miz now. Unfortunately for Dallas, he may have already forgotten he got revenge on Miz, as Axel and him turned on their former leader in April 2018, ending the stable.

