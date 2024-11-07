WWE's Trick Williams Explains Why Things Will Never Be The Same With Carmelo Hayes

NXT Champion Trick Williams has kept the door open for a reunion with "WWE SmackDown" star Carmelo Hayes but stated that things would have to be different this time around.

Williams owes a lot to his former friend Hayes, as Hayes introduced Williams to the WWE universe back in 2021. During their partnership, Hayes was seemingly the leader, before he attacked Williams and ended their friendship. They feuded against each other and then went their separate ways, with Hayes called up to the main roster. In a recent interview with "Stay Busy," Williams said that he would entertain talks of a reunion with Hayes, but added that the dynamic is different now, referencing Jey Uso's recent comments to Roman Reigns to drive home the point.

"You know, I kinda feel like Jey in this situation. What Jey told him, he said, 'Yeah, we can work together, but this dynamic is different now.' You know what I mean? You heard the people. You heard the people. Jey strutting and he doing his thing, you know what I mean? And he said I can't go back to being a 'yes man' and I feel that wholeheartedly man; those 'yes man' days are done. Will it be Trick and Melo Gang? For sure, if it does happen. Will it be like it was before? I can't; I've outgrown that box. I can't go back even if I wanted to; it don't fit," he said.

Williams, who regained the NXT Championship after defeating Ethan Page on the first episode of "NXT" on The CW, is a much-loved babyface on the development brand. In contrast, Hayes is a cocky heel on "SmackDown" ever since he debuted on the blue brand earlier this year. A potential reunion will happen when Williams gets called up to the main roster, which he is hopeful will happen even though he's currently happy in "NXT."

