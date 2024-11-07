AEW's Kyle Fletcher To Will Ospreay: 'You Should Have Stayed Dead

For weeks, Kyle Fletcher thought he had taken care of his Will Ospreay problem. In his defense, it's not hard to see why, as Fletcher's betrayal of Ospreay at WrestleDream included hitting Ospreay with a screwdriver to the back of the head and hitting a Tiger Driver, two things that would incapacitate a normal individual. Alas, Ospreay is no ordinary man, as the "Aerial Assassin" returned at the close of last night's "AEW Dynamite," saving Ricochet, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Mark Davis from Fletcher and his Don Callis Family stablemates Brian Cage and Lance Archer.

Both sides were fired up after "Dynamite," with Ospreay, Hobbs, Ricochet, and Davis cutting a promo on the Callis Family backstage. Shortly after that, the Callis Family cut promos of their own, with Cage and Archer focusing their attention on Hobbs, while Takeshita issued a warning to Ricochet and Adam Cole, who Takeshita will face on "Dynamite" next week. That then left Fletcher, who had a few choice words for Davis, his former Aussie Open teammate, and Ospreay.

"Everybody wants a piece of the family," Fletcher said. "Everybody has an issue with the family. That's the price of success in professional wrestling; you make enemies along the way. And we've made a lot of them, clearly.

"Davis, you want to get involved in our business, in my business? I told you to pick a side, and you've made it very clear which side you are on. And Will Ospreay...you should've stayed dead. You never should've come back to AEW. AEW was better off without you! And I'm going to make sure the future of AEW is all about me. I will surpass you. I promise."

