Nic Nemeth Says This Star Is The 'Real Winner' In Recent WWE NXT Main Event

Last night was a big night not just for "NXT," but also "Busted Open Radio," as frequent co-host Bully Ray, under his Bubba Ray Dudley moniker, teamed up with NXT Champion Trick Williams to battle Ridge Holland and Ethan Page. Unfortunately for Bully, his team lost following Holland pinning Williams, though Bully and Williams got some revenge after with the help of Bully's long-time tag team partner D-Von Dudley.

Reviewing the match on "Busted Open" this morning, host Dave LaGreca concluded that the "real" winner of the match was Holland, both because he got the pinfall and because he now appeared set up for a title match with Williams. Co-host Nic Nemeth agreed, though he feels everyone walked out better than they walked in.

"I don't think it ends here," Nemeth said. "I think it plants seeds for long-term booking. But also, when it comes down to it...you can't just always get what you want. Sometimes it's got to be taken away from you. So you talk some trash, sometimes you get your mouth cracked and sometimes you go through a table. But eventually, on the outside looking in, everybody got something in that segment I thought, which was very cool.

"We got to see the legend, we got to see Bubba get a little bit of revenge, clean house, kick ass, everything. And then you still get that special moment where it's like the theoretical passing of a torch, but going 'Hey, this is the guy. This is the next up and coming guy. Let's go with him.' And you get that in the ECW Arena, with Bubba in the old school gear, and it's like...you still get the feeling of that nostalgia mixed in with anointing of an up and coming guy. Very cool I thought."

