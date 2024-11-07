Mercedes Mone Congratulates New AEW Tag Team Champs

Last week, Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) shocked The Young Bucks with a victory over them on "AEW Dynamite," one that resulted in the latter's first AEW World Tag Team Championship reign. Following this career milestone, several of Private Party's peers congratulated them, including TBS Champion Mercedes Mone, with whom they share a mutual trainer in the form of Amazing Red.

"Being reunited with the Boys in Private Party last week was so great," Mone wrote in the "Mone Mag" newsletter. "While there is nothing currently in the works as far as a faction or collaboration, I have been watching those boys come up since they were young fans training with Amazing Red at the House of Glory Wrestling School.

"I first met them back in 2015 when they were in their late teens. I remember about five years ago when Isaiah and Quen came up to ask me for my advice. They were curious about what it would be like and how to go about signing up with a big Promotion company. When they told me they signed with AEW, I was so proud! I just felt like a proud sister. Seeing them win the AEW tag team titles five years later has been amazing!"

According to Mone, she, much like the rest of the AEW locker room, were extremely happy to see Kassidy and Quen's crowning moment, especially given their history in All Elite Wrestling. Kassidy and Quen first signed to AEW in 2019, making their official debut against Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta) and SCU (Frankie Kazarian & Scorpio Sky) at AEW Fyter Fest that same year.