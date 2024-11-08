AEW's Mercedes Mone Explains Why She Enlisted Kamille, Teases Potential Additions

With two championships strapped around her waist, Mercedes Mone naturally began attracting more and more challengers to herself. To potentially defuse them, she enlisted the help of "The Brickhouse" Kamille. During a recent interview with the "Battleground Podcast," Mone explained why Kamille emerged as her ideal enforcer, beginning in July 2024.

"Why do you think I made [Kamille] come to Mone Corporation? Because she is The Brickhouse, because she is so strong. She is so athletic. She is so beautiful," Mone said. "She is just amazing as this protector, this bodyguard, this powerhouse that I need. I'm super excited to watch her versus Kris Statlander [on AEW Dynamite]. Just her by my side, I really feel unstoppable."

When asked about the possibility of bringing more figures into Mone Corporation, Mone stated that there is "always an opportunity to make money." Right now, though, Mone finds herself preoccupied with other responsibilities, so any potential additions will have to wait. Nevertheless, a long line of hopefuls has seemingly formed behind Mone.

"Ever since I came to AEW, money has just gone up," Mone said. "I know there is a list of women who are just dying to just even be around my presence. I'm in my locker room right now, and I have a security guard out there, and there is a line. I have to be like 'Excuse me, wait, I have to talk to you guys first.'"

It should be noted that this Mone interview was filmed before Kamille faced, and eventually lost to, Kris Statlander on "AEW Dynamite." As such, Mone has since placed Kamille in the "doghouse" until she redeems herself.

