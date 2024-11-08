Nic Nemeth Says It's Time For This AEW Star To 'Go For It'

Recent months have seen the returns of several All Elite Wrestling stars, including Adam Cole, MJF, Britt Baker, and Daniel Garcia. On "Busted Open Radio," TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth assessed the company's latest return, which came in the form of Powerhouse Hobbs.

After six months on the sidelines, Hobbs resurfaced as Ricochet's mystery tag team partner on this week's episode of "AEW Dynamite." Ultimately, the two emerged victorious. Now with a win under his belt, Nemeth wants to see Hobbs ascend even higher.

"There's just a special look about [Hobbs]," Nemeth said. "His story, his real life story, is really amazing. He's a badass. I think the first thing I dmed him, we didn't know each other, and I said, 'Your sneer is more over than most people that I know. There's something special there. Talk to some veterans, talk to Mark Henry, and keep doing what you're doing because you are something special.' And now coming back from a huge injury, and he's grown there as an AEW superstar, this is his time to go for it. This is the time to stand out extra and go, do we have a main eventer with Hobbs? I think so personally. I want to see it happen on TV, but he's got to go above and beyond to make it happen for himself."

Prior to sustaining a knee injury in April, Hobbs served as a member of The Don Callis Family. Upon his return to AEW television, however, Hobbs made it clear that he is no longer a part of the faction, specifically as he, Ricochet, Mark Davis, and a fellow returnee Will Ospreay aligned to fend them off at the end of "Dynamite."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.