The Undertaker Suggests This WWE Big Man Could Be Dominik Mysterio's Heater

WWE legend The Undertaker has pitched for a WWE giant to be Dominik Mysterio's heater in the promotion.

Dominik Mysterio is perhaps one of the most hated figures in pro wrestling at the moment, thanks in part to his betrayal of his father, the legendary Rey Mysterio, and, more recently, his double-crossing of Rhea Ripley. But, The Undertaker's idea to give him another person to do his dirty work could take the level of hatred that he receives to another level. "The Deadman," on the latest edition of his "Six Feet Under" podcast, suggested that Omos could be a part of Mysterio's entourage, to get more heat on the Judgment Day star.

"Maybe he needs a big heater. Let's him get away with even more," The Undertaker said, hinting at Omos being the man for the job. "Could you imagine him with a heater? Can't touch me."

Omos laughed at the proposition but stated that he would be available for such a role. Omos also discussed how Mysterio has organic heat, highlighting that the former NXT North American Champion's appearance — particularly his mullet and mustache — has contributed to him being widely disliked.

Omos hasn't been used much in WWE television over the last year, appearing sporadically, with his last match in the promotion coming in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal match in April. He has been, in a way, lost in the shuffle ever since MVP, his on-screen manager, left WWE after his contract expired. Mysterio, meanwhile, has been front and center on "WWE Raw," with him being one of the central figures in Liv Morgan's feud with Rhea Ripley, while also playing a major part in Judgment Day storylines, and continues to get booed at every arena that he walks into.

