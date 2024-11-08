Rob Van Dam Laments Lack Of Match On WWE NXT At ECW Arena But Has A Promise For Fans

Rob Van Dam has teased a potential match in WWE following his appearance on "WWE NXT" this past week.

The WWE Hall of Famer was one of many former ECW stars to feature in the special "NXT" show that emanated from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, which played host to ECW all those years ago. A fan on X wrote to RVD about his disappointment in not seeing him wrestle. The former WWE Champion stated that he too wanted to wrestle, but promised that he would return to WWE in the future for a match.

Me too. But I'll be back. https://t.co/GRhnuXi2mH — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) November 7, 2024

He also agreed with a fan who praised Paul "Triple H" Levesque for treating WWE legends with respect. During his appearance in "NXT," RVD was spotted backstage speaking to Kelani Jordan, but that conversation was interrupted by Wes Lee, who attacked him. The veteran star later appeared ringside during Lee's match with Je'Von Evans, distracting the former to allow Evans to get the win.

RVD, who is set to turn 54 in December, still wrestles sporadically, with his last match coming at "AEW Rampage" in April. He has wrestled a few times in AEW over the last year, while also featuring in indie promotions. But, "The Whole F'n Show" hasn't wrestled in a WWE ring in over a decade, with his last match in the promotion coming in August 2014, against Seth Rollins. But, he has appeared a few times on WWE television this year, which keeps the door open for another match in the promotion, which he said he would be interested in earlier this year.

The "NXT" show on Wednesday also featured other ECW stars like The Dudley Boyz, Nunzio and Tony Mamaluke, Francine, and Dawn Marie.