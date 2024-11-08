Mariah May On AEW Anniversary: 'Let Me Know When The Rest Of You B****es Catch Up'

AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May took to social media to celebrate the one year anniversary of her first appearance in All Elite Wrestling. May became "All Elite" in November 2023, and has since gone on to become one of the company's most successful stars, with the highlight being dethroning her former mentor "Timeless" Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship at All In London. To make sure everyone knows how much she has accomplished in her first year in AEW, May had this to say on X (formerly known as Twitter).

One year ago I made my AEW debut From being an unknown to main eventing Dynamite, Collision, BOTB & Rampage. Winning the Owen Hart Tournament, killing the face of the division & being crowned World Champion at Wembley Stadium Let me know when the rest of you bitches catch up. pic.twitter.com/OyMJT47uwY — Mariah May ♡ (@MariahMayx) November 8, 2024

"One year ago I made my AEW debut. From being an unknown to main eventing Dynamite, Collision, BOTB & Rampage. Winning the Owen Hart Tournament, killing the face of the division & being crowned World Champion at Wembley Stadium. Let me know when the rest of you b****es catch up."

Since winning her title at Wembley Stadium, May has already put together an impressive list of defences. She has already defended the championship against the likes of Nyla Rose, Yuka Sakazaki, and Willow Nightingale, as well defeating both Queen Aminata and Lady Frost in Eliminator matches. Her one loss since All In London came to Anna Jay in the main event of Battle of the Belts 12, but she got her win back by defending her title for the fourth time against Jay on the November 2 edition of "AEW Collision."

As for what's in store for May's second year in AEW, she has already made it clear that she wants to face current AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone, and is still waiting for her old friend Mina Shirakawa to return to AEW for her championship celebration. However, Dave Meltzer believes that May will face Shirakawa in the near future in AEW, as well as former champion Storm.