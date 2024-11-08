Dave Meltzer Breaks Down 'Mixed Reaction' To WWE Crown Jewel 2024

Despite the lineup for WWE Crown Jewel 2024 looking stacked going into the event, the show was met with mixed reaction from the audience with many fans praising matches on the card — such as Cody Rhodes vs GUNTHER and Seth Rollins vs Bronson Reed — and others criticizing WWE for lack of storytelling as well as having Roman Reigns pinned during his six-man tag team match with The Bloodline. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter has since provided his thoughts on WWE's 12th PLE from Saudi Arabia as well as what possibly caused the varied reactions from the fans who watched the show.

"Overall, the show got a mixed reaction. My feeling was that the wrestling was good throughout and it was an easy nearly three hours to watch. They tightened it up without the long breaks between matches. Rhodes vs. Gunther was very good, but we do see matches of that caliber every week. WWE is also about storyline advancement, and aside from the Sami Zayn angle teasing his joining the Bloodline that everyone expected but got over great, there wasn't much in the way."

Meltzer also touched on the scheduled Kevin Owens vs Randy Orton match that ended up not happening due to both men brawling before the bell rang. He suggested that WWE may have avoided having the match take place to shield Owens from being pinned so soon after his heel turn, or to protect Orton from a loss, especially if the plan is for "The Viper" to challenge Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the near future.

