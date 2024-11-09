Mark Henry Lays Out How WWE's Roman Reigns Can Get Sami Zayn Back In The Bloodline

On any list of people Roman Reigns manipulated, hurt, and betrayed many people throughout his dominant reign as the first Tribal Chief of The Bloodline, Sami Zayn would rank exceptionally high. Despite how things ended between the two, Zayn came to the aid or Reigns and The Usos during WWE Crown Jewel, and while he ended up accidentally hitting Reigns with a Helluva Kick that night, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry believes there could still be room for a full reconciliation.

Advertisement

"Sami's not blood, but he was in The Bloodline, and the conversation that he has to have with Solo, he has to have with Sami," Henry opined during an episode of "Busted Open Radio." "If I was Roman I'd be like, 'Hey, you kicked me in the face. Maybe I deserved that ... no, I did deserve it. If that was your payback then that was your payback. I'm sorry. I did everybody in this Bloodline wrong, and I'm standing by side with my brothers now, I'm not standing in front no more. But I need you, because there's a storm coming.' That is where you can get Solo back and you can create a strong Bloodline, because The Rock's version of The Bloodline? The High Chief? Oh my gosh, it's coming."

This isn't the first time Henry has referred to "The High Chief," as he's gone on the record before as saying he thinks The Rock will take up the mantle once carried by his grandfather, "High Chief" Peter Maivia. Henry also said he believes The Rock's version of The Bloodline will eventually add new members, some of which WWE has already signed; Hikuleo, another son of Haku, still hasn't debuted since signing with the company, and Lance Anoa'i, son of Reigns' cousin Samu, also recently signed with WWE.

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.