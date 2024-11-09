AEW's QT Marshall Discusses His Nightmare Factory School Aligning With WWE ID Program

QT Marshall has found a way to work for AEW and WWE at the same time, albeit indirectly. Marshall is contracted with AEW as its Vice President of Show and Creative Coordination and is set to face AJ the Costco Guy at Full Gear. However, the wrestling school he coaches at, The Nightmare Factory, was recently accredited by WWE under their new "WWE ID" program. WWE announced the program in late October, which is aimed at giving independent wrestlers a clearer path to a potential WWE career.

Speaking on "The Takedown," Marshall discussed the strange situation of having his wrestling school recognized by WWE while he continues to work for its competition. He said the partnership was largely brokered by Cody Rhodes, the Nightmare Factory's co-owner, and admitted he doesn't know how it will affect him. "I didn't really know about this," Marshall said. "When Cody kinda explained it to me, he was very smart about not putting me in the press releases. He didn't want any kind of drama for me. And I told Tony [Khan], Cody has his own camps. It's always kinda been like that ... Now that the WWE is involved, I don't understand what's going on."

Marshall said The Nightmare Factory's students and alumni have been bombarding him with questions related to the deal, but he still didn't know all the specifics. "[WWE] probably knew that I was an integral part of The Nightmare Factory," Marshall speculated. "I can't imagine that they have any issues on their end. And I think that would just be a conversation that Tony and I would really have to talk about. Again, I don't know what goes into it ... it's just one of those things that, as things progress, we'll kind of figure it out."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Takedown" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.