Tommy Dreamer Says These WWE Stars Don't Get Enough Credit, Were MVPs Of COVID Era

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE initially held crowdless broadcasts that emanated from the WWE Performance Center. From August 2020 until July 2021, however, WWE's main roster primarily worked out of the Amway Center, Tropicana Field, and Yuengling Center, all of which were transformed into a bio-secure bubble known as the WWE Thunderdome. During a recent episode of "Gabby AF," WWE alumni Tommy Dreamer reflected on WWE's pandemic-era programming, specifically pointing to who believes were its MVPs.

"I'm a big fan of Bobby [Lashley], Shelton [Benjamin], and MVP. Personally and professionally, I'm friends with all those guys. They do have a real life friendship, which is awesome. I think The Hurt Business, I know they're probably going to be The Hurt Syndicate. I think The Hurt Business, when they were in WWE, that was during a really bad time during WWE, bad time during the world with COVID. But I really did feel like they were the MVPs in the COVID era," Dreamer said.

"They don't get enough praise, same as like Zelina Vega [and] Andrade. They were all really, really carrying pro wrestling during a really crappy time in the world. I don't think they were used to their potential, but also there was no fans around."

The Hurt Business' foundation began with Bobby Lashley and MVP in May 2020, with the likes of Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander joining them in the months following. Together, The Hurt Business collected the United States, WWE Raw Tag Team, and WWE Championships. Lashley, Benjamin, and MVP have since left WWE, and re-formed the stable, under the new name of The Hurt Syndicate, in All Elite Wrestling.

